BRIEF-Pizza Pizza Royalty Q1 same store sales rose 2.5 pct

May 10 Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp

* Fully-Diluted eps for quarter was $0.214 per share

* When adjusted for non-cash items, eps for quarter increased 1.4% to $0.219 per share

* Qtrly total system sales $133,.1 million versus $128.9 million

* Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. announces first quarter financial results

* Q1 same store sales rose 2.5 percent