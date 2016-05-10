版本:
BRIEF-TG Therapeutics Q1 loss per share $0.28

May 10 TG Therapeutics Inc

* Reaffirming 2016 milestones

* TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces first quarter 2016 financial results and business update

* Q1 loss per share $0.28

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

