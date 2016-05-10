版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 11日 星期三 04:14 BJT

BRIEF-Asta Funding Q2 loss per share $0.15

May 10 Asta Funding Inc

* Qtrly total revenue $10.6 million versus $10.4 million

* Asta funding, inc. Announces financial results for the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2016

* Q2 loss per share $0.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐