BRIEF-Asta Funding Q2 loss per share $0.15

May 10 Asta Funding Inc

* Qtrly total revenue $10.6 million versus $10.4 million

* Asta funding, inc. Announces financial results for the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2016

* Q2 loss per share $0.15