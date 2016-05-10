版本:
BRIEF-Aveo Pharmaceuticals Q1 loss per share $0.13

May 10 Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Q1 loss per share $0.13

* Says believe that its cash resources would allow company to fund its current operations into Q4 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

