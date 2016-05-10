BRIEF-Zeltiq Aesthetics Q1 loss per share $0.25

BRIEF-UK's CMA considers Dover Corp undertakings "reasonable"
Jan 18 UK'S Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)
May 10 Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc
* Q1 loss per share $0.25
* Q1 revenue $64.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $61.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $320 million to $325 million
* Sees FY 2016 consumable revenue of approximately 55% of total revenue
* Sees FY 2016 gross profit margin in a range of 70% to 71% of total revenue
* FY2016 revenue view $316.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 18 UK'S Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)
NEW DELHI, Jan 18 India will consider Apple's request for incentives to invest in the country with an "open mind", Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters on Wednesday.
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment