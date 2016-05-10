版本:
BRIEF-Viking therapeutics Q1 loss per share $0.40

May 10 Viking Therapeutics Inc :

* Viking Therapeutics reports first quarter 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q1 loss per share $0.40

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

