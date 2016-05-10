版本:
BRIEF-InfuSystem Holdings reports Q1 EPS $0.02

May 10 Infusystem Holdings Inc :

* InfuSystem holdings, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Maintains its guidance for year of high single digit net collected revenue growth

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.02 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 revenue rose 14 percent to $19 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

