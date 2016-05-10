BRIEF-Zogenix Q1 loss per share $0.42

May 10 Zogenix Inc :

* Zogenix Inc says is reiterating its previously provided financial guidance for full year 2016

* Zogenix provides corporate update and reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.42

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $9.2 million

* Q1 revenue view $4.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S