BRIEF-Blue Buffalo Pet Products Q1 EPS $0.19

May 10 Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc :

* Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc sees 2016 adjusted diluted EPS of $0.73 to $0.74

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.74, revenue view $1.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Blue Buffalo reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.19

* Q1 earnings per share $0.19

* Q1 sales $280 million versus i/b/e/s view $274.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 sales $1.125 billion to $1.14 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

