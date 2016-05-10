BRIEF-Blue Buffalo Pet Products Q1 EPS $0.19

BRIEF-UK's CMA considers Dover Corp undertakings "reasonable"
May 10 Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc :
* Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc sees 2016 adjusted diluted EPS of $0.73 to $0.74
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.74, revenue view $1.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Blue Buffalo reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.19
* Q1 sales $280 million versus i/b/e/s view $274.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 sales $1.125 billion to $1.14 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 18 UK'S Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)
NEW DELHI, Jan 18 India will consider Apple's request for incentives to invest in the country with an "open mind", Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters on Wednesday.
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment