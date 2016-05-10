BRIEF-Vitae Pharmaceuticals Q1 loss per share $0.44

BRIEF-UK's CMA considers Dover Corp undertakings "reasonable"
May 10 Vitae Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Says expects to report top-line efficacy results in second half of 2016 for clinical trial of vtp-38543
* Vitae Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2016 operating and financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.44
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
NEW DELHI, Jan 18 India will consider Apple's request for incentives to invest in the country with an "open mind", Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters on Wednesday.
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment