May 10 Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc :

* OHR Pharmaceutical Inc says for q2 ended march 31, 2016, total operating expenses were approximately $6.6 million

* OHR Pharmaceutical reports second quarter 2016 financial and business results

* Q2 loss per share $0.17