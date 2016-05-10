版本:
BRIEF-Cancer Genetics Q1 revenue rose 39 pct to $6.1 mln

May 10 Cancer Genetics Inc :

* Cancer Genetics Inc announces 39% revenue increase and provides recent company highlights

* Q1 revenue rose 39 percent to $6.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

