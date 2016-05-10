BRIEF-Fossil Group Inc Q1 earnings per share $0.12

May 10 Fossil Group Inc

* Updates fiscal 2016 guidance and provides q2 guidance

* Sees 2016 net sales to decrease in range of 5.0% to 1.5%

* Sees 2016 diluted earnings per share in a range of $1.80 to $2.80

* For Q2 of fiscal 2016, company expects net sales to decrease in range of 10.0% to 8.0%

* Sees Q2 diluted earnings per share in a range of $0.00 to $0.15

* Sees continues to expect that operations of misfit will be dilutive to its 2016 results of operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $701.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $3.01, revenue view $3.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fossil group, inc. Reports first quarter fiscal year 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.12

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 sales $660 million versus I/B/E/S view $666.6 million