BRIEF-Key Tronic Corporation Q3 revenue $118.4 mln

May 10 Key Tronic Corp
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $118.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Key tronic corp says for q3 of fiscal year 2016, gross
margin was 8.4% and operating margin was 2.3%, up from 7.8% and
2.1%, respectively
* Key tronic corporation announces results for the third
quarter of fiscal year 2016
* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.16 to $0.21
* Q3 earnings per share $0.16
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $117 million to $122 million
* Q3 revenue $118.4 million
