BRIEF-Harmonic reports Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.11

May 10 Harmonic Inc :
* Sees Q2 net revenue to be $102 million to $107 million
* Sees Q2 2016 loss per share $0.16 to $0.19
* Bookings for q1 of 2016 were $109.6 million, compared with
$101.0 million for q4 of 2015
* Sees FY 2016 loss per share $0.59 to $0.62
* Gaap net revenue for q1 of 2016 was $81.8 million,
compared with $86.6 million for Q4 of 2015
* Non-Gaap net revenue for q1 of 2016 was $82.5 million,
compared with $86.6 million for q4 of 2015
* Sees Q2 2016 non-gaap loss per share $0.02 to $0.05
* Sees Q2 2016 non-gaap revenue $103 million to $108 million
* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.09 to $0.12
* Harmonic announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.11
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.33
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $398 million to $413 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)