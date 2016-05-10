版本:
BRIEF-Arcadia Biosciences names Raj Ketkar as CEO

May 10 Arcadia Biosciences Inc:

* Arcadia biosciences names new chief executive officer

* Raj Ketkar will join company as president and chief executive officer later this month; Ketkar will replace Roger Salameh Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

