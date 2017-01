BRIEF-Inter Parfums Q1 EPS $0.28 excluding items

May 10 Inter Parfums Inc :

* Inter Parfums, Inc. Reports 2016 first quarter results

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.10, revenue view $508.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says on track to meet net income attributable to co goal of between $1.05 and $1.10 per share for 2016

* Says inclusive of tax settlement, expect 2016 net income attributable to to co to come in between $1.01 and $1.06 per share

* Q1 earnings per share $0.28 excluding items

* Q1 sales $111.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $110.6 million

* Sees FY 2016 sales $500 million to $510 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: