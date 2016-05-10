版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 11日 星期三 05:17 BJT

BRIEF-First Marblehead reports Q3 loss per share $0.46 from continuing operations

May 10 First Marblehead Corp

* First marblehead announces third quarter financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.46 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue rose 12 percent to $14.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐