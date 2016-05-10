版本:
BRIEF-Startek Q1 revenue rose 23 percent to $78 million

May 10 Startek Inc :

* Startek reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue rose 23 percent to $78 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

