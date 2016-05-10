BRIEF-Stewardship Financial Q1 earnings per share $0.16

May 10 Stewardship Financial Corp :

* Qtrly net interest income was $5.3 million for Q1 of 2016 compared to $5.4 million

* Stewardship financial corporation announces improved earnings for first quarter of 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $0.16