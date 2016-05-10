CORRECTED-BRIEF-Planet Fitness Q1 revenue $83.3 million

(Corrects revenue in headline to $83.3 million from $83.3)

May 10 Planet Fitness Inc

* Qtrly system-wide same store sales increased 6.8%

* Raises full year 2016 outlook

* Board of directors has authorized company to purchase $20 million of company's common stock

* Sees 2016 system-wide same store sales growth in mid-single digit range

* Sees 2016 pro forma adjusted net income of $61 million to $64 million , or $0.62 to $0.65 per diluted share

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.62, revenue view $361.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Planet fitness, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap pro forma earnings per share $0.15

* Q1 revenue $83.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $78.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $360 million to $370 million