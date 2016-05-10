版本:
BRIEF-Ziopharm Oncology Q1 loss per share $0.09

May 10 Ziopharm Reports First :

* Quarter 2016 financial results and provides update on recent activities

* Q1 loss per share $0.09

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

