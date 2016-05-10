BRIEF-Five9 reports Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.10

Foreign business sceptical of China's promised opening
May 10 Five9 Inc
* Five9 announces revenue growth of 26% and positive adjusted ebitda for the first quarter of 2016
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.05
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.10
* Q1 revenue $38 million versus i/b/e/s view $36.1 million
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $36.3 million to $37.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Raises 2016 guidance for revenue and bottom line
* Sees fy 2016 revenue in range of $151.5 to $154.5 million
* Sees q2 revenue in range of $36.3 to $37.3 million
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap loss per share $0.19 to $0.23
* Sees fy 2016 gaap loss per share $0.38 to $0.42
* Sees q2 gaap net loss in range of $0.11 to $0.13 per share
* Sees q2 non-gaap net loss in range of $0.06 to $0.08 per share
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.07, revenue view $35.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.23, revenue view $150.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
BEIJING/SYDNEY, Jan 18 Rio Tinto and Aluminium Corporation of China (Chinalco) have terminated an exploration joint venture after six years of searching unsuccessfully for copper in China, Chinalco confirmed on Wednesday.