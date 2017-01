BRIEF-Quinstreet Q3 gaap loss per share $0.06

May 10 Quinstreet Inc

* Q4 revenue is expected to grow 15% to 16% year-over-year; sees q4 adjusted ebitda margin at or above q3 levels

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $83.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $90.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quinstreet reports financial results for third quarter fiscal year 2016

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.03

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.06

* Q3 revenue rose 8 percent to $81.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)