BRIEF-Agree Realty Corp announces closing of public offering of common stock

Foreign business sceptical of China's promised opening
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment
May 10 Agree Realty Corp
* Announces exercise of underwriters' overallotment option and subsequent closing of public offering of common stock
* Total net proceeds, after deducting underwriting discount, offering expenses, anticipated to be approximately $109.6 million
* To use proceeds to reduce amounts outstanding under revolving credit facility, to fund property acquisitions and development activity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
BEIJING/SYDNEY, Jan 18 Rio Tinto and Aluminium Corporation of China (Chinalco) have terminated an exploration joint venture after six years of searching unsuccessfully for copper in China, Chinalco confirmed on Wednesday.