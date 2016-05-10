版本:
BRIEF-Agree Realty Corp announces closing of public offering of common stock

May 10 Agree Realty Corp

* Announces exercise of underwriters' overallotment option and subsequent closing of public offering of common stock

* Total net proceeds, after deducting underwriting discount, offering expenses, anticipated to be approximately $109.6 million

* To use proceeds to reduce amounts outstanding under revolving credit facility, to fund property acquisitions and development activity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

