公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 11日 星期三

BRIEF-ICU Medical Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.96

May 10 ICU Medical Inc

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.14

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.96

* Q1 revenue $89.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $88 million

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $4.34 to $4.46

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $355 million to $365 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reiterating its 2016 guidance

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.41, revenue view $362.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

