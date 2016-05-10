BRIEF-Red Lion Hotels reports Q1 loss per share $0.24

May 10 Red Lion Hotels Corp

* Says 2016 revpar for comparable company operated hotels is expected to increase 3% to 5% over 2015

* Says 2016 EBITDA is expected to be between $17 million to $20 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.24

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.28