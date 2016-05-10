BRIEF-Red Lion Hotels reports Q1 loss per share $0.24

Foreign business sceptical of China's promised opening
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment
May 10 Red Lion Hotels Corp
* Says 2016 revpar for comparable company operated hotels is expected to increase 3% to 5% over 2015
* Says 2016 EBITDA is expected to be between $17 million to $20 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.24
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
BEIJING/SYDNEY, Jan 18 Rio Tinto and Aluminium Corporation of China (Chinalco) have terminated an exploration joint venture after six years of searching unsuccessfully for copper in China, Chinalco confirmed on Wednesday.