BRIEF-Rightside Group Q1 revenue rose 9 percent to $55.1 million

May 10 Rightside Group Ltd

* Says for full year ending December 31, 2016, Rightside reaffirms its revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance

* FY2016 earnings per share view $-0.64, revenue view $226.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue rose 9 percent to $55.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

