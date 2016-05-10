版本:
BRIEF-RCM Technologies Q1 earnings per share $0.08

May 10 RCM Technologies Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.08

* Q1 revenue fell 1.6 percent to $47.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

