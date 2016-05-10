版本:
BRIEF-Everi Holdings reports Q1 loss per share $0.20 from continuing operations

May 10 Everi Holdings Inc

* Everi reports 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 loss per share $0.20 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $205.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $204.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

