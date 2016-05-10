BRIEF-Atento SA reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.13

May 10 Atento SA

* Qtrly revenue $419.4 million versus $515.9 million

* Says reaffirms full-year outlook for revenue growth between 1% and 5% and adjusted ebitda margin between 11% and 12%.

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $420.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.13

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 1 to 5 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S