公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 11日 星期三

BRIEF-Zagg reports Q1 loss per share $0.12

May 10 Zagg Inc

* Q1 loss per share $0.12

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 net sales grew 9% to $62.4 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $472.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Zagg first quarter 2016 sales up 9%; maintains annual guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

