BRIEF-Synacor Q1 loss per share $0.05

May 10 Synacor Inc

* Synacor beats Q1 2016 guidance, grows margins, wins at&t contract, sets $300 million revenue target

* Q1 revenue $30.3 million versus $26.7 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.05

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $29 million to $31 million

* Sees FY revenue $300 million

* Says raising its full year 2016 revenue guidance to be in range of $130.0 million to $135.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

