公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 11日 星期三 05:23 BJT

BRIEF-Calithera Biosciences reports Q1 loss per share $0.52

May 10 Calithera Biosciences Inc

* Qtrly loss per share $0.52 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

