公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 11日 星期三

BRIEF-Pangaea Logistics Solutions quarterly earnings per share $0.03

May 10 Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd :

* Pangaea logistics solutions ltd. Reports financial results for the quarter ended march 31, 2016

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.03

* Quarterly revenue fell 54 percent to $43.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

