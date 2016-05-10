版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 11日 星期三 04:13 BJT

BRIEF-Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.20

May 10 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc :

* Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc Says Reaffirm Guidance Range Of $1.25-$1.45 adjusted EPS for 2016

* Reaffirm guidance range of $1.25 - $1.45 adjusted EPS for 2016

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Babcock & Wilcox announces solid first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.20

* Q1 revenue $404.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $403.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.25 to $1.45

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.27 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

