BRIEF-Black Box reports Q4 loss per share $3.13

May 10 Black Box Corp
* Board of directors has declared a 9% increase to its
quarterly cash dividend resulting in a payout of $0.12 per share
* Refinanced its senior credit facility with a new, five
year, $200 million senior secured credit facility
* Credit facility includes a provision to increase
commitments to $250 million
* Black Box corporation reports fourth quarter of fiscal
2016 results; declares an increase to its dividend for the sixth
consecutive year
* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.14
* Q4 loss per share $3.13
* Q4 revenue fell 9 percent to $224.1 million
