BRIEF-Avigilon reiterates 2016 forecast

* Qtrly revenue was $69.9 million , an increase of 15% over Q1 2015 revenue of $60.6 million

* Says earnings per share in Q1 2016 were $0.03

* Says reiterates its guidance for fiscal year 2016

