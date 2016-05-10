版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 11日 星期三 05:19 BJT

BRIEF-Gold resource corporation reports additional high-grade switchback drill intercepts including

May 10 Gold Resource Corp

* Grade switchback drill intercepts including 8.03 meters of 6.85 G/T gold, 462 G/T silver and 10.36 meters of 4.20 g/t gold, 212 G/T silver Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

