版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 11日 星期三 05:15 BJT

BRIEF-Excellon Qtrly basic earnings per share $0.05

May 10 Excellon Resources Inc

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.01

* Qtrly basic earnings per share $0.05

* Qtrly revenue $4.3 million versus $2.5 million

* Excellon reports first quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐