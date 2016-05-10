版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 11日 星期三 05:05 BJT

BRIEF-Majesco Q4 loss per share $0.04

May 10 Majesco

* Year end order backlog up 14.1% sequentially to $71.9 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.04

* Q4 revenue rose 48.8 percent to $32.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐