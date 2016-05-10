版本:
2016年 5月 11日

BRIEF-Civitas solutions reports Q2 results

May 10 Civitas Solutions Inc

* Confirming its fiscal year 2016 net revenue and adjusted ebitda guidance

* Civitas solutions reports fiscal 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.20 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $345.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $349.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

