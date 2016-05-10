BRIEF-Civitas solutions reports Q2 results

Foreign business sceptical of China's promised opening
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment
May 10 Civitas Solutions Inc
* Confirming its fiscal year 2016 net revenue and adjusted ebitda guidance
* Civitas solutions reports fiscal 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.20 from continuing operations
* Q2 revenue $345.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $349.2 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
BEIJING/SYDNEY, Jan 18 Rio Tinto and Aluminium Corporation of China (Chinalco) have terminated an exploration joint venture after six years of searching unsuccessfully for copper in China, Chinalco confirmed on Wednesday.