BRIEF-New Relic Q4 gaap loss per share $0.39

May 10 New Relic Inc

* Gaap net loss per share of between $0.61 and $0.69

* Gaap loss from operations of between $31.5 million and $35.5 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.65, revenue view $242.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* New relic announces fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2016 results

* Sees 2017 Revenue Between $248 Mln And $253 Mln representing year-over-year growth of between 37% and 40%

* Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.24

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.39

* Q4 revenue $52.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $50.7 million

* Sees q1 2017 non-gaap loss per share $0.23 to $0.25

* Sees q1 2017 revenue $56.2 million to $57.2 million

* Sees q1 2017 revenue up 47 to 50 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S