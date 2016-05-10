BRIEF-Teladoc Q1 loss per share $0.40

Foreign business sceptical of China's promised opening
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment
May 10 Teladoc Inc
* Sees q2 2016 loss per share $0.41 to $0.42
* Sees fy 2016 loss per share $1.33 to $1.38
* Teladoc inc says membership is expected to total approximately 15.25 million to 15.50 million at june 30, 2016
* Teladoc inc says membership is expected to total approximately 16.5 million to 17.5 million at december 31, 2016
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-1.28, revenue view $120.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.32, revenue view $28.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Teladoc announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.40
* Q1 revenue $26.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $26.6 million
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $27.5 million to $28.5 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $118 million to $122 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
BEIJING/SYDNEY, Jan 18 Rio Tinto and Aluminium Corporation of China (Chinalco) have terminated an exploration joint venture after six years of searching unsuccessfully for copper in China, Chinalco confirmed on Wednesday.