BRIEF-Walt Disney Q2 earnings per share $1.36 excluding items

May 10 Walt Disney Co :
* Walt Disney Co says Q2 revenue $12,969 million versus
$12,461 million last year
* Q2 revenue view $13.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Walt Disney Co Q2 studio entertainment revenue $2,062
million versus $1,685 million
* Qtrly parks and resorts revenue $3,928 million versus
$3,760 million last year
* Qtrly media networks revenue $5,793 million versus $5,810
million last year
* Qtrly cable networks revenues for quarter decreased 2% to
$4.0 billion
* Qtrly operating income in cable networks increased 12% to
$2.0 billion due to an increase at ESPN
* Qtrly increase in operating income at ESPN was due to
benefit of lower programming costs and higher affiliate revenues
* Items affecting comparability in quarter included $147
million charge in connection with discontinuation of
self-published console games business
* The Walt Disney Company reports second quarter and six
months earnings for fiscal 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $1.36 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share $1.30
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.40 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)