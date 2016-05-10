版本:
BRIEF-Invesco reports preliminary assets under management of $783.7 bln as of April 30

May 10 Invesco Ltd

* Announces April 30, 2016 assets under management

* Reported preliminary month-end assets under management(AUM) of $783.7 billion, an increase of 1.6% month over month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

