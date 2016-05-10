版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 11日 星期三 05:20 BJT

BRIEF-Exone Q1 loss per share $0.35

May 10 Exone Co :

* Says backlog of $16.4 million at quarter end

* The Exone Company reports 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 loss per share $0.35

* Q1 sales $8.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $9.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐