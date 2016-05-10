版本:
BRIEF-Ameren Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.43

May 10 Ameren Corp

* Q1 earnings per share $0.43

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.40 to $2.60 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

