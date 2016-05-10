版本:
BRIEF-Globus Medical appoints Eric Ian Schwartz as senior vice president, general counsel

May 10 Globus Medical Inc :

* Globus Medical appoints Eric Ian Schwartz as senior vice president and general counsel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

