BRIEF-Ensign Group Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.34

Foreign business sceptical of China's promised opening
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment
May 10 Ensign Group Inc :
* Ensign Group Inc says gaap diluted earnings per share for quarter of $0.18
* Ensign group inc says adjusted earnings per share of $0.34 for quarter
* Ensign Group Inc sees $1.45 to $1.52 adjusted annual earnings per diluted share for 2016
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.47, revenue view $1.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* The ensign group reports quarterly earnings; meets consensus of $0.34 per share and increases 2016 projections
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.34
* Quarterly gaap earnings per share $0.18
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarterly revenue rose 25 percent to $383.2 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.625 billion to $1.66 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
BEIJING/SYDNEY, Jan 18 Rio Tinto and Aluminium Corporation of China (Chinalco) have terminated an exploration joint venture after six years of searching unsuccessfully for copper in China, Chinalco confirmed on Wednesday.