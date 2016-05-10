BRIEF-Ensign Group Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.34

May 10 Ensign Group Inc :

* Ensign Group Inc says gaap diluted earnings per share for quarter of $0.18

* Ensign group inc says adjusted earnings per share of $0.34 for quarter

* Ensign Group Inc sees $1.45 to $1.52 adjusted annual earnings per diluted share for 2016

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.47, revenue view $1.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* The ensign group reports quarterly earnings; meets consensus of $0.34 per share and increases 2016 projections

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly revenue rose 25 percent to $383.2 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.625 billion to $1.66 billion